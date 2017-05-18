Ukrainian Sea Port Authority signs contract with CHEC for UAH 1 bln dredging works at Yuzhny port

State-owned enterprise Ukrainian Sea Port Authority on May 18, 2017 signed a contract with China Harbour Engineering company Ltd (CHEC) to carry out dredging works at the Yuzhny seaport (Odesa region), the largest port in the country in terms of handling.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that the contract was signed with participation of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan, Head of Ukrainian Sea Port Authority Raivis Veckagans and representatives of Ukrainian and Chinese businesses.

Under the contract the Chinese company will carry out dredging works for the approach canal deepening it from 16 to 19 meters and create the operations water area of 16 meters deep near berths 23, 24 and 25.

According to a press release of Cargill and M.V.Cargo spread at the signing ceremony, a new grain terminal is being built near berth 25 by the two companies. Dredging works would allow the new grain terminal to service vessels of the Post Panamax type with deadweight of 100,000 tonnes.