IMF supports upgrading pensions from Oct – minister

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) does not oppose an initiative of Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers to upgrade pensions from October, Social Policy Minister of Ukraine Andriy Reva has said.

"The IMF knows that we will upgrade pensions. They [the IMF] have not presented any objections regarding the upgrade of pensions. I hope that they would not do it," the minister told reporters after a government meeting on Thursday.

Reva said that the upgrade of pensions is Ukraine's internal issue.

"Upgrading of pensions is our responsibility of the government and we would not ask anyone if we can upgrade pensions or not," the minister said.

He said that the bill has been submitted to the National Reforms Council. He expressed hope that the meeting to discuss the bill will take place next week.

Reva said that the bill could be submitted to parliament in June.