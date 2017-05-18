PrivatBank transfers procurement to ProZorro via PrivatMarket own platform

PrivatBank, the largest bank in Ukraine, has started procurement of equipment, materials and services required for the operation of the bank on the basis of the PrivatMarket platform created by the bank earlier in the ProZorro e-procurement system.

"We have decided to use all advantages of the platform created by the PrivatBank team on the ProZorro and carry out the major procurement tenders on it," Deputy Board Chairman Oleksandr Drelinh said.

He said that the advantage of this option is speeding up procurement and the guaranteed choice of verified suppliers by the bank from over 100,000 companies members of the PrivatMarket.

Drelinh said that the first tender that was announced on the PrivatMarket platform was procurement of paper for POS terminals.

He said that one of the directions of the platform development will be the implementation of a possibility of expenses and budget automated management for state-owned enterprises, which would allow cutting the influence of the human factor and possible corruption during procurement.