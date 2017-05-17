Ukraine exports more than 39 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2016/2017 MY

Ukraine since the beginning of the 2016/2017 marketing year (MY, July-June) and as of May 17, 2017 had exported 39.14 million tonnes of grain.

According to the Ministry of Agricultural Policy and Food, the country exported about 16.28 million tonnes of wheat, 5.14 million tonnes of barley, and 17.5 million tonnes of corn.

In addition, on the specified date almost 306,000 tonnes of flour had been exported.

As reported, with reference to the ministry, Ukraine in the 2015/2016 MY (July-June) exported 39.487 million tonnes of grain, which is 13.5% more than in the previous season.