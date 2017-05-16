Economy

18:44 16.05.2017

VKontakte social network's Ukrainian branch planning to protect users' interests

The Ukrainian branch of the VKontakte (VK) social network will protect the interests of its users and partners, the social network's representative said.

"We, the VK team, have always avoided politics. We believe that the Internet has no borders. We have protected and will continue to protect the interests of all our users and partners," Vlad Legotkin, the Ukrainian VK branch's communications department head, said on social networks.

VK is the most popular social network in Ukraine; according to his information, 16 million people visit this website monthly, Legotkin said.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree earlier on Tuesday enacting the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's resolution imposing sanctions on VKontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks, as well as Mail.ru and Yandex companies and their services. Access to all services provided by Yandex and Mail.ru has been restricted for three years.

