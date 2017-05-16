New Ukrainian sanctions to have no effect on Kaspersky Lab

The restrictive measures introduced by Ukraine will not affect Kaspersky Lab operations, a company spokesperson told Interfax on Tuesday.

"The new sanctions will have no significant effect on the situation. Kaspersky Lab's software products get regularly certified and verified for compliance with the standards established by the local laws. In particular, Kaspersky Lab solutions were certified in Ukraine," the spokesperson aid.

The certificates issued on the company's products mean that they can be used to provide IT security for government agencies and business, he said.

"Our aim is to provide security to individual users, companies and government organizations across the world. Kaspersky Lab has no political connections with any government or country whatsoever, nor does the company take anyone's side on geopolitical issues," the spokesperson said.

Kaspersky Lab has been present in the Ukrainian market since 2006, the spokesperson said.

"This whole time the company has been a bona fide taxpayer and used the most advanced cybersecurity technologies for its clients, including government agencies and business. However, in 2016 a decision was made to close our regional office in view of Ukrainian government restrictions on foreign-economic operations of Kaspersky Lab Ukraine. This factor did not affect in any way our clients and partners: Kaspersky Lab products are still available for sale in Ukraine via distribution channels," the spokesperson said.

It was reported that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko enacted the National Security and Defense Council resolution imposing sanctions against two social-networking sites, VK and Odnoklassniki, the Mail.ru and Yandex companies, their servers, and a number of other Russian IT companies.