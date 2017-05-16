Economy

18:40 16.05.2017

New Ukrainian sanctions to have no effect on Kaspersky Lab

The restrictive measures introduced by Ukraine will not affect Kaspersky Lab operations, a company spokesperson told Interfax on Tuesday.

"The new sanctions will have no significant effect on the situation. Kaspersky Lab's software products get regularly certified and verified for compliance with the standards established by the local laws. In particular, Kaspersky Lab solutions were certified in Ukraine," the spokesperson aid.

The certificates issued on the company's products mean that they can be used to provide IT security for government agencies and business, he said.

"Our aim is to provide security to individual users, companies and government organizations across the world. Kaspersky Lab has no political connections with any government or country whatsoever, nor does the company take anyone's side on geopolitical issues," the spokesperson said.

Kaspersky Lab has been present in the Ukrainian market since 2006, the spokesperson said.

"This whole time the company has been a bona fide taxpayer and used the most advanced cybersecurity technologies for its clients, including government agencies and business. However, in 2016 a decision was made to close our regional office in view of Ukrainian government restrictions on foreign-economic operations of Kaspersky Lab Ukraine. This factor did not affect in any way our clients and partners: Kaspersky Lab products are still available for sale in Ukraine via distribution channels," the spokesperson said.

It was reported that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko enacted the National Security and Defense Council resolution imposing sanctions against two social-networking sites, VK and Odnoklassniki, the Mail.ru and Yandex companies, their servers, and a number of other Russian IT companies.

IMPORTANT

MHP accepts for purchase tendered 2020 notes for $245.2 million

Ukraine's SPF files claim to court seeking to terminate Ukrtelecom sale and purchase agreement

Ukraine's enforcement service launches enforcement proceedings to collect antitrust agency's fine from Gazprom

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 1C, Parus, ABBYY, Softline Group, Galatiki Center and other Russian IT companies

Supreme Economic Court of Ukraine dismisses Gazprom appeal on collecting UAH 172 bln fine

LATEST

Ukrlandfarming almost halves net loss in 2016

VKontakte social network's Ukrainian branch planning to protect users' interests

Parus Group believes imposing sanctions on company is pressure, to challenge them

Ukrtelecom takes around one week to block sanctioned Internet resources

Simferopol airport, Crimean railways, other companies hit by Ukrainian sanctions

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Спортивные костюмы
ADVERTISING