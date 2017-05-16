Economy

18:39 16.05.2017

Parus Group believes imposing sanctions on company is pressure, to challenge them

The Parus Group believes that the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine to impose sanctions on some companies incorporated in the group is pressure. The group intends to challenge this decision, the group said on its website on Tuesday.

"Parus is a group of Ukrainian companies. Placing the company to the sanction list is unlawful. We would challenge this and consider this as pressure," the group said.

Before imposing the sanctions by the NSDC, the group posted explanations on its website insisting that the group has the Ukrainian status.

According to the report, the authors of the Parus software are Ukrainian citizens. This is confirmed by certificates issued by the State Intellectual Property Service of Ukraine.

"The companies supplying and accompanying the Parus software are residents of Ukraine with Ukrainian managers. Information about them is placed to the register of producers and sellers of software kept by the State Intellectual Property Service of Ukraine. The supply of the software is under control of the designer," the group said.

