Simferopol airport, Crimean railways, other companies hit by Ukrainian sanctions

The Simferopol airport, Crimean railways, Russian Railways subsidiary Federal Freight and some other transport companies have been hit by Ukrainian sanctions.

The sanctions against these companies, as well as Crimean seaports, Kerch ferry, Crimean automobile road agency, Kerch state-run marine technological university, were imposed in line with a decree signed by President Petro Poroshenko, which enacted a resolution of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated April 28, 2017 on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions). The decree was signed on May 15 and published on the presidential website on May 16. It comes into effect on the date of its publication.

Sanctions have been imposed for one year for the companies listed and involve the freezing of assets, a temporary restriction of the right to use property, restriction of trading operations, prohibition of moving capital outside of Ukraine, suspension of fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, annulment or suspension of licenses and other authorizations, a ban on state purchase of goods, labor and services from companies that are residents of a foreign state.