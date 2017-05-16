Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian companies Anthracite, Russian Anthracite

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against Anthracite Trade House LLC (Rostov region, Russia) and Russian Anthracite LLC (Rostov-on-Don, Russia).

The companies were placed to the list in an annex to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine dated April 28, 2017 enacted by Ukrainian president decree No. 133 dated May 15, 2017.

The sanctions were also imposed on Eastern Donbass industrial and commercial firm (Rostov-on-Don, Russia). Its core business is wholesale trade with solid and liquid fuel.

Economic and financial liabilities are terminated for these companies for the period of three years. Trade is restricted on the territory of Ukraine and transit of their goods is also terminated.