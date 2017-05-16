Economy

18:18 16.05.2017

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian companies Anthracite, Russian Anthracite

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against Anthracite Trade House LLC (Rostov region, Russia) and Russian Anthracite LLC (Rostov-on-Don, Russia).

The companies were placed to the list in an annex to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine dated April 28, 2017 enacted by Ukrainian president decree No. 133 dated May 15, 2017.

The sanctions were also imposed on Eastern Donbass industrial and commercial firm (Rostov-on-Don, Russia). Its core business is wholesale trade with solid and liquid fuel.

Economic and financial liabilities are terminated for these companies for the period of three years. Trade is restricted on the territory of Ukraine and transit of their goods is also terminated.

IMPORTANT

MHP accepts for purchase tendered 2020 notes for $245.2 million

Ukraine's SPF files claim to court seeking to terminate Ukrtelecom sale and purchase agreement

Ukraine's enforcement service launches enforcement proceedings to collect antitrust agency's fine from Gazprom

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 1C, Parus, ABBYY, Softline Group, Galatiki Center and other Russian IT companies

Supreme Economic Court of Ukraine dismisses Gazprom appeal on collecting UAH 172 bln fine

LATEST

Ukrlandfarming almost halves net loss in 2016

VKontakte social network's Ukrainian branch planning to protect users' interests

New Ukrainian sanctions to have no effect on Kaspersky Lab

Parus Group believes imposing sanctions on company is pressure, to challenge them

Ukrtelecom takes around one week to block sanctioned Internet resources

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
мужские кроссовки купить на price.ua
ADVERTISING