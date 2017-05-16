Ukrenergo, Elia Group sign memo of cooperation in harmonizing Ukrainian power grid with ENTSO-E

National energy company Ukrenergo and Elia Grid International have signed a memorandum of cooperation in harmonizing Ukrainian power grid with the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E), the press service of the Ukrainian company has reported.

"Western partners will work on bringing all standards and operation processes of the operator of the Ukrainian power grid in line with the requirements of European systemic operators and ENTSO-E. The key directions of cooperation is determining the requirements for connecting [to ENTSO-E], drafting the practical textbook how the systemic operator works and implementation of the main document (code) for the power grid," the company said.

Elia Group unites two European systemic operators – Belgium's Elia and Germany's 50 Hertz.