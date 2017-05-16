China's Xinwei to install 2,300 base stations for high-speed Internet in Ukraine by 2018

The Chinese telecommunications company Xinwei Group plans by 2018 to install 2,300 base stations providing high-speed Internet coverage throughout Ukraine.

"Xinwei has installed 150 base stations providing high-speed Internet coverage in Kyiv region since 2016. The company plans by 2018 to install another 2,300 base stations throughout Ukraine," First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the website of Xinwei Group in Ukraine, the company together with the Ukrainian telecommunications operator Prosat is implementing a project to create a network of mobile broadband multimedia communications of national scale.

As reported, in September 2014 PJSC Datagroup agreed with Xinwei Corporation on attracting investments in the development of projects in the field of telecommunications and high technologies, including 4G standard use.

The international Chinese company Xinwei Group is one of the world's leaders in the field of communications. The company's technologies are used in the field of security, aerospace communications, oil production, electricity, water management, transport and others.

The Kyiv office of Xinwei was opened in 2014.