Economy

18:22 15.05.2017

China ready to participate in building nuclear fuel production facilities in Ukraine – Energy Ministry

China is ready to participate in the construction of facilities for nuclear fuel production in Ukraine, the press service of the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry of Ukraine reported following the talks within the framework of the One Belt, One Road forum in Beijing.

"China has expressed interest in the joint implementation of the investment project based at the mine, which is being constructed at the Novokostiantynivske uranium ore deposit, and is ready to take part in the construction of production facilities in Ukraine to manufacture fuel assemblies for Ukrainian nuclear power plants," the press service said.

As reported, Energy and Coal Industry Minister of Ukraine Ihor Nasalyk has said Westinghouse and a French company were interested in building a factory for nuclear fuel production in Ukraine.

