Gontareva denies political pressure when Diamantbank removed from market

The reason of making a decision by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on April 24, 2017 to declare Diamantbank (Kyiv) insolvent is the fact that its Board Chairman Oleh Khodachuk has not met his liabilities to additionally capitalize the financial institution by UAH 750 million, Valeriya Gontareva has said.

"The deadline was April 21, Friday. Khodachuk wrote it by his own hand in the guarantee application. Khodachuk did not meet his liability on Friday. On Monday the bank was removed from the market," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Gontareva said that as of April 1, 2017 Diamantbank, the bank from the top 20 Ukrainian banks in terms of assets, was to meet the requirement of regulatory capital adequacy for 5%, and the bank violated this liability.

She said that Khodachuk notified the NBU about his plans to become a shareholder in the bank and invest UAH 750 million to its capital. He brought documents, an extract from his account confirming that he has the money and wrote a personal guarantee when he is to bring the money.

"We never remove a bank if we do not allow shareholders or an investor to invest money in it," Gontareva said that the NBU demanded to confirm the origin of the funds by an auditor.

Commenting on a statement of Khodachuk that the main reason of the impossibility of capitalizing the bank in the required term was the detention of the holder of 2.5% of the shares in the bank former MP Mykola Martynenko by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Gontareva said that if the main reason of not having the money is the detention of Martynenko, then one can ask him if he really imagined himself as an investor and why he was not allowed to send own money over the detention of Martynenko.

She said that Khodachuk told to the NBU that he is not affiliated with Martynenko.

As reported, the NBU on April 24 recognized Diamantbank insolvent, as by April 1 the bank failed to achieve the minimum level of regulatory capital adequacy at a ratio of 5% established by the central bank.

Diamantbank was registered by the NBU in November 1993. The bank ranked 24th among 93 operating banks as of January 1, 2017, in terms of total assets worth UAH 7.414 billion, according to the NBU.