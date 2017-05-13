Economy

16:44 13.05.2017

Ukraine gets EUR10 mln to support reform of public administration

The European Union has decided to pay EUR10 million in the first fixed tranche of budgetary support under a large EU program aiming at supporting Ukraine in implementing a comprehensive Public Administration Reform (PAR) Strategy for the period 2016-2020, the Information and Communication Department of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers has said.

"This is especially important right now, when we kicked off a large-scale reform of the ministries, we plan to attract the best specialists who will be elected at open tenders," the minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleksandr Sayenko is quoted as saying.

According to him, among other plans is the creation of new powerful units for strategic planning and policy analysis.

