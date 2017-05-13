Ukraine boosts electricity consumption by 1.5% in four months of 2017

Electricity consumption in Ukraine in January-April 2017 grew by 1.5%, or 759.1 million kWh in January-April 2017 compared to the same period of 2016, to 52.729 billion, a source at the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry told Interfax-Ukraine.

The figures take into account technological losses in the power grids.

Without taking into account technological losses, electricity consumption in the four months increased 2.7%, or 1.090 billion kWh, to 42.092 billion kWh.

The industry of the country, excluding technological losses, increased electricity consumption by 2.6%, to 16.950 billion kWh. In particular, metallurgy consumed 9.571 billion kWh (1.9% up from January-April 2016), the fuel industry consumed 1.287 billion kWh (4.6% up), machine building 1.490 billion kWh (11.1% up), chemical and petrochemical industries 867.6 million kWh (21.1% down), food and processing industry 1.418 billion kWh (8% up). Producers of construction materials consumed 641.7 million kWh (2.3% up) and other sectors boosted power consumption by 10.3%, to 1.675 billion kWh.

Agriculture alone consumed 1.143 billion kWh (a 5.2% increase), the transport sector 2.513 billion kWh (a 5.8% increase), and the construction sector 359.8 million kWh (a 19.2% increase).

Households in January-April 2017 consumed 13.174 billion kWh (0.6% up), providers of utilities services bought 5.598 billion kWh (3.1% up), and other non-industrial consumers 2.353 billion kWh (7.6% up).

Industry accounted for 40.3% of total electricity consumption January through April 2017, which has not changed year-over-year. The share of households decreased from 32% to 31.3%.