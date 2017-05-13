Cargill withdraws from among UkrLandFarming's shareholders

American privately held global corporation Cargill has withdrawn from among the shareholders of Ukrainian-based UkrLandFarming (ULF) agrarian holding, according to a ULF financial report for 2016.

Cargill's subsidiary, Cargill Financial Services International Inc. by the end of 2015, had held 1,668,749 ULF shares, or 5% of the total number. The remaining 95%, or 31,706,245 shares, were held by UK-based Avonex Limited.

By the end of 2016, the number of shares owned by Avonex Limited had not changed, whereas the package held by Cargill was transferred to Cyprus-based Quickcom Limited's ownership.

The report says that the sole owner of Avonex Limited and Quickcom Limited is Oleh Bakhmatiuk.

Cargill acquired a 5% stake in ULF early in 2014 for $200 million. Based on the sum of the deal, the total value of the holding was assessed at $4 billion.

UkrLandFarming is the largest agrarian holding in Eurasia. It grows grain crops and produces eggs. Its core business also includes cattle breeding, as well as distribution of equipment, mineral fertilizers and seeds.

It incorporates 16 modern silos, 216 horizontal grain storage facilities, five seed plants, 19 poultry farms, 10 farms for breeding laying hens, six fodder factories, three warehouses for long storage of eggs, Imperovo Foods plant for egg produce, six sugar refineries, 19 meat processing plants, and two leather factories.