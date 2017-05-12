Economy

14:51 12.05.2017

Appeal court upholds decision to resume consideration of Yuzgaz's application for Yuzivska field by government

Kyiv's administrative court of appeals has upheld a ruling of lower instance that declared invalid the refusal of the Ukrainian government to allow Yuzgaz B.V. (the Netherlands) to participate in the product sharing agreement (PSA) on the Yuzivska field (Kharkiv and Donetsk regions).

The ruling of the appeal court dated May 8, 2017 has been posted in the unified register of court rulings.

"The counterclaim of Ukraine's Energy and Coal Industry Ministry is left unsatisfied. The ruling of the Kyiv's district administrative court issued on March 20, 2017 is left unchanged," the court said.

As reported, on March 20, 2017, the Kyiv's district administrative court obliged the government to resume the consideration of the Yuzgaz's application for the Yuzivska field.

On November 2, 2016, the government decided not to permit Yuzgaz B. V. to participate in the PSA for the Yuzivska field.

Yuzgaz founder is Emerstone Energy investment fund, part of Emerstone Capital Partners of businessman Jaroslav Kinach.

IMPORTANT

IFIs retain high level of confidence in Ukraine

Two individuals submit papers with NBU to obtain approval for purchase of large stake in Prominvestbank

Vasil Kisil & Partners law firm denies having branch representing OPP in appeal court

Ukraine working to attract low cost airlines to country – Ukrainian president

NBU head Gontareva opposes nominal GDP targeting

LATEST

Ukraine, Israel agree on flight rate increasing between countries

Government launches pilot small privatization project via ProZorro.Sales

Peak transit volumes for Gazprom require booking over 100 bcm of Ukraine's GTS capacity a year

Ukraine's energy ministry to discuss coal supplies from U.S.

USDA forecasts grain exports from Ukraine in 2017/2018 MY at over 38 mln tonnes with yield of 61.8 mln tonnes

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
каталог детских игрушек на price.ua
ADVERTISING