Appeal court upholds decision to resume consideration of Yuzgaz's application for Yuzivska field by government

Kyiv's administrative court of appeals has upheld a ruling of lower instance that declared invalid the refusal of the Ukrainian government to allow Yuzgaz B.V. (the Netherlands) to participate in the product sharing agreement (PSA) on the Yuzivska field (Kharkiv and Donetsk regions).

The ruling of the appeal court dated May 8, 2017 has been posted in the unified register of court rulings.

"The counterclaim of Ukraine's Energy and Coal Industry Ministry is left unsatisfied. The ruling of the Kyiv's district administrative court issued on March 20, 2017 is left unchanged," the court said.

As reported, on March 20, 2017, the Kyiv's district administrative court obliged the government to resume the consideration of the Yuzgaz's application for the Yuzivska field.

On November 2, 2016, the government decided not to permit Yuzgaz B. V. to participate in the PSA for the Yuzivska field.

Yuzgaz founder is Emerstone Energy investment fund, part of Emerstone Capital Partners of businessman Jaroslav Kinach.