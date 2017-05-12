Economy

13:17 12.05.2017

Ukraine, Israel agree on flight rate increasing between countries

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine has agreed with the Israeli Aviation Authorities to increase the flight rate on the Kyiv-Tel Aviv route for up to 31 flights per week for each side and up to 14 flights per week on routes between other destinations in the territory of the countries.

The final agreement on the terms was held on April 28, a message of the regulator says.

According to it, at present there are no restrictions on the destinations of arrival and departure between the countries. It is also possible to appoint several air carriers from each side.

IMPORTANT

Two individuals submit papers with NBU to obtain approval for purchase of large stake in Prominvestbank

Vasil Kisil & Partners law firm denies having branch representing OPP in appeal court

Ukraine working to attract low cost airlines to country – Ukrainian president

NBU head Gontareva opposes nominal GDP targeting

Government extends state of emergency in electricity market for one more month

LATEST

Government launches pilot small privatization project via ProZorro.Sales

Peak transit volumes for Gazprom require booking over 100 bcm of Ukraine's GTS capacity a year

Ukraine's energy ministry to discuss coal supplies from U.S.

USDA forecasts grain exports from Ukraine in 2017/2018 MY at over 38 mln tonnes with yield of 61.8 mln tonnes

U.S. planning to review assistance to Ukraine for 2018

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
аксессуары для компьютера
ADVERTISING