Ukraine, Israel agree on flight rate increasing between countries

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine has agreed with the Israeli Aviation Authorities to increase the flight rate on the Kyiv-Tel Aviv route for up to 31 flights per week for each side and up to 14 flights per week on routes between other destinations in the territory of the countries.

The final agreement on the terms was held on April 28, a message of the regulator says.

According to it, at present there are no restrictions on the destinations of arrival and departure between the countries. It is also possible to appoint several air carriers from each side.