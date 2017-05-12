Economy

11:23 12.05.2017

Peak transit volumes for Gazprom require booking over 100 bcm of Ukraine's GTS capacity a year

The statistics of peak gas transit volumes from Russia via the Ukrainian gas transport system (GTS) shows that Gazprom has to book the system's capacity for over 100 billion cubic meters (bcm) a year, national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy has said.

"In annual terms there were only three years (2013-2015) when the declared [transit] volumes were not exceeded by Gazprom," Naftogaz Commercial Director Yuriy Vitrenko wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Naftogaz, in 2009 the actual volumes of peak gas transit required booking of the capacity for 146 bcm with 120 bcm declared by Gazprom, in 2010 the figure was 137 bcm (110 bcm), in 2011 – 140 bcm (103 bcm), in 2012 – 126 bcm (112 bcm) and in 2016 – 112 bcm (110 bcm).

In 2013, the application of Gazprom for 112 bcm met actual peak transit figures. Only in 2014-2015 the peak transit required booking 88-98 bcm (with 112 bcm declared).

