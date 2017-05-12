Economy

10:48 12.05.2017

Ukraine's energy ministry to discuss coal supplies from U.S.

Ukraine's Energy and Coal Industry Ministry intends to discuss a possibility of supplying coal from the United States with representatives of this country, Minister Ihor Nasalyk has said on 112 TV Channel.

"An expert group from the United States arrives on May 22. We will discuss the possibility of supplying U.S. coal," he said.

The minister said that now Ukrainian power generating companies have signed contracts to ship coal from South Africa. Coal is also supplied from Russia.

