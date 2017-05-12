Vasil Kisil & Partners law firm denies having branch representing OPP in appeal court

Vasil Kisil & Partners law firm has denied information that the company has a branch that represented the interests of Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant (OPP) in the Odesa region's appeal court on May 10.

Acting Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) Dmytro Parfenenko gave information that the law firm has this branch at a government meeting on Thursday. He said that a subsidiary of Vasil Kisil & Partners represented the interests of OPP. Its lawyers filed a number of motions to appeal, however they did not appear in court on May 10.

"Vasil Kisil & Partners law firm celebrates the 25th anniversary this year. Over this period we have never had any representative offices, branches or subsidiaries neither in Ukraine nor outside the country. It is interesting for me where the information presented at the government meeting was taken from. I demand to confirm it or urgently contradict it officially," the press service of the law firm said, citing its Senior Partner Vasil Kisil.

He also said that the law firm is waiting for refutations from the SPF.

As reported, the Odesa region's appeals court on May 10 upheld the decision of the Yuzhne city court to comply with a motion filed by Ostchem owned by Dmytro Firtash to implement on the territory of Ukraine the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration Court for collecting $193 million from OPP, not including fines and penalties.