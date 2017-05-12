Ukraine working to attract low cost airlines to country – Ukrainian president

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that a program to attract low cost airlines to the country is being drafted.

"We are drafting an absolutely coordinated program to attract a large number of airlines, so called low cost airlines, to Ukraine that would allow organizing a round trip ticket for several dozens of euros," he said in an interview with 1+1 TV channel late on Thursday.

He said that many low cost airlines see Ukraine as a promising market with cheap tickets.