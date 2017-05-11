Economy

11:16 11.05.2017

Ukrainian parliament chair urges Norwegian parliament to influence termination of Nord Stream construction

Chairman of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy and Head of the People's Front parliamentary faction Maksym Burbak during their visit to Norway have urged Norwegian parliamentarians to influence the termination of construction of the Nord Stream gas pipeline by Russia.

"At a meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with Storting President Olemic Thommessen Chairman of Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy and Head of the People's Front parliamentary faction Maksym Burbak urged Norwegian parliamentarians to influence the termination of the Nord Stream gas pipeline construction, as this threatens security of Ukraine and the entire Europe," the press service of the Ukrainian parliament reported on Wednesday.

Parubiy also congratulated his Norwegian counterpart on the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Norway.

Parubiy headed the delegation of the Ukrainian parliament stayed in Norway on May 8 through May 11 under an invitation of former Prime Minister of Norway and Oslo Center President Kjell Magne Bondevik.

IMPORTANT

NBU: Key risks of Ukrainian banks are low operation efficiency of state-owned banks, low quality of assets

Ukraine, Turkey want to cooperate in creation of UAVs

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 0.9% in April, 12.2% in annual terms

EBRD managers will discuss investment climate in Ukraine, ways of its improvement at annual meeting

Most EBRD shareholders support restriction of bank's projects in Russia

LATEST

Share of non-performing loans in Ukraine 0.79 p.p. down in March

Number of Ukrainian households with roof solar power plants 18% up in Q1 2017

Ukroboronprom, Turkey's MKEK to cooperate in creation of ammunition

Regulator permits uniting all physical GTS entry points from gas producer into one virtual point

IMF reps to arrive in Ukraine on May 16 to study bill on pension reform

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/
ADVERTISING