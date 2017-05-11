Ukrainian parliament chair urges Norwegian parliament to influence termination of Nord Stream construction

Chairman of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy and Head of the People's Front parliamentary faction Maksym Burbak during their visit to Norway have urged Norwegian parliamentarians to influence the termination of construction of the Nord Stream gas pipeline by Russia.

"At a meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with Storting President Olemic Thommessen Chairman of Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy and Head of the People's Front parliamentary faction Maksym Burbak urged Norwegian parliamentarians to influence the termination of the Nord Stream gas pipeline construction, as this threatens security of Ukraine and the entire Europe," the press service of the Ukrainian parliament reported on Wednesday.

Parubiy also congratulated his Norwegian counterpart on the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Norway.

Parubiy headed the delegation of the Ukrainian parliament stayed in Norway on May 8 through May 11 under an invitation of former Prime Minister of Norway and Oslo Center President Kjell Magne Bondevik.