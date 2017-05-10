Economy

18:47 10.05.2017

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 0.9% in April, 12.2% in annual terms

Inflation in Ukraine in April 2017 fell to 0.9% from 1.8% in March, 1% in February and 1.1% in January, the State Statistics Service of Ukraine has said.

According to its data, in annual terms the growth in consumer prices in April also slowed down to 12.2% from 15.1% in March, 14.2% in February and 12.6% in January.

Since the beginning of this year inflation stood at 4.9%, the service said.

As reported, the Ukrainian government expects inflation in 2017 to slow down to 8.1%. The National Bank of Ukraine, which also initially forecasted it at 8%, in January deteriorated its forecast to 9.1%.

"Inflation in annual terms will remain high during the first three quarters due to the effect of the comparison base. It will return to a single-digit figure in the fourth quarter of 2017," the NBU said on March 2.

