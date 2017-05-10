EBRD managers will discuss investment climate in Ukraine, ways of its improvement at annual meeting

The managers of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will discuss the investment climate in Ukraine and the ways to improve it at an annual meeting being held, according to a press release from the Finance Ministry of Ukraine.

The corresponding question will be raised during the panel discussion "The Future of Investing in Ukraine," in which Minister of Finance Oleksandr Danyliuk will participate.

In addition, Danyliuk intends to meet with EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti, EBRD Vice President Alain Pilloux, EBRD Chief Economist Sergei Guriev, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Cyprus Harris Georgiades, U.S. Treasury representative Clay Berry and other representatives of EBRD member countries.

The ministry noted the 26th annual meeting of EBRD governors is held in the capital of Cyprus, Nicosia, on May 9-11. About 2,000 participants take part in it. The main theme of the current meeting is "Targeting Green and Inclusive Growth – Meeting Regional and Global Challenges."

The EBRD provides support to Ukraine for implementing reforms that are important for the economy. Currently the bank participates in numerous projects in Ukraine. Most of them are aimed at developing the private sector and infrastructure. The total funding for the existing projects is about EUR 4 billion.