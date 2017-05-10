Economy

15:19 10.05.2017

Regulator permits uniting all physical GTS entry points from gas producer into one virtual point

The National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) has permitted uniting all physical gas transport system (GTS) entry points from a gas producer into one virtual point.

The decision is outlined in NCER resolution No. 615 dated April 28, 2017 published in the Uriadovy Kurier newspaper on Wednesday.

According to the document, the GTS operator is authorized to create virtual entry/exit points on the interstate junctions, which would positively influence the trans-border trade.

In addition, the resolution annuls requirements to submit financial backstop for the system balancing service for some GTS points.

