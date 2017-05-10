Ukrainian startup Grammarly attracts $110 mln of investment

U.S. venture fund General Catalyst has invested $110 million in IT company with Ukrainian roots Grammarly.

Bloomberg has reported that the startup makes software that underlines awkward words and phrases in the user’s writing and makes suggestions, similar to a feature in Microsoft Word.

"The software tailors the tone and word choice of personal or professional writing for the 6.9 million people using the tool daily, many of whom interact with the service through a web browser extension for Google Chrome," Bloomberg said.

According to a website of the company, Grammarly has offices in San Francisco, New York and Kyiv.