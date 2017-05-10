Economy

12:13 10.05.2017

Poroshenko signs bill improving conditions for construction into law

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed the bill amending some Ukrainian laws and improving the conditions for construction into law (No. 2020-VIII).

The document would help Ukraine to climb Doing Business rating and deregulate the construction sector, the press service of the head of state said on Sunday, May 7.

As reported, Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada passed at second reading bill No. 5587 amending some Ukrainian laws and improving the conditions for construction on April 13, 2017.

The bill revokes the necessity of receiving technical conditions for implementation of construction projects at the State Emergencies Service. They can be received jointly with architectural and construction requirements. The number of permit procedures and terms for approving construction projects would be reduced.

The document revokes obligatory examination of resistibility and durability of construction facilities of first and second difficulty tiers being built on the territories with complicated engineer and geological conditions. The examination is foreseen for third tier facilities.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Regional Development, Construction and Housing and Communal Services Hennadiy Zubko said that the bill allows Ukraine to climb 38 positions for the construction sphere in Doing Business.

