Ukraine could gain additional $200 mln from EU food quotas increase

The decision of the European Parliament to increase the tariff rate quotas for Ukrainian agricultural products would allow additionally receiving around $200 million in sales volumes, Ukraine's Agricultural Policy and Food Ministry has reported.

"The decision to increase the Ukrainian food quotas it important for us and would allow expanding our exports opportunities. Ukraine would gain around $200 million in sales volumes," Minister Taras Kutoviy said.

He said that the decision of the Committee on International Trade (INTA) of the European Parliament not to increase the quotas for imports of Ukrainian wheat, tomatoes and urea is an interim stage. The European Parliament and the Council of Ministers of the EU will discuss the issue.

The minister expects that the final decision for the quotas will be made by late May.