Economy

14:23 05.05.2017

Ukraine could gain additional $200 mln from EU food quotas increase

The decision of the European Parliament to increase the tariff rate quotas for Ukrainian agricultural products would allow additionally receiving around $200 million in sales volumes, Ukraine's Agricultural Policy and Food Ministry has reported.

"The decision to increase the Ukrainian food quotas it important for us and would allow expanding our exports opportunities. Ukraine would gain around $200 million in sales volumes," Minister Taras Kutoviy said.

He said that the decision of the Committee on International Trade (INTA) of the European Parliament not to increase the quotas for imports of Ukrainian wheat, tomatoes and urea is an interim stage. The European Parliament and the Council of Ministers of the EU will discuss the issue.

The minister expects that the final decision for the quotas will be made by late May.

IMPORTANT

U.S. Congress approves appropriations act with $560 mln assistance for Ukraine

European Parliament's INTA Committee votes down increase of Ukrainian wheat, tomatoes quotas

Belgium's Novadeal fails to confirm offer in tender for dredging works at Yuzhny port, China's CHEC wins tender

U.S. leaves Ukraine in Priority Watch List of intellectual property rights protection

Regulator denies information about double payment for gas transportation by producers

LATEST

WSE suspends trading with Milkiland, KDM Shipping, Sadovaya Group shares

UkrAVTO Corporation to supply 11 medium class buses to Poland

OTP Bank sees 14.6% fall in net profit in Q1 2017

Energy ministry, U.S. Department of State experts discuss Naftogaz's unbundling

Car market in Ukraine 29.6% up in Jan-April

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Тренажеры
ADVERTISING