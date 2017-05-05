U.S. Congress approves appropriations act with $560 mln assistance for Ukraine

The U.S. Congress has approved the 2017 consolidated appropriations act allotting at least $560 million of assistance to Ukraine, the Ukrainian embassy to the United States has said.

"Ukraine highly values the bilateral support of the United States Congress! The Senate and House of Representatives have passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2017 under which not less than $560 mln. shall be made available for assistance for Ukraine. The bill is now headed to the U.S. President for signature," the embassy said on its Facebook page.

The document envisages the total sum of assistance to Ukraine in the amount of at least $560.465 million, including $410.465 million to be sent to various assistance programs and $150 million under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

The U.S. Congress also approved the allocation of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $150 million. The document says that these funds will be available to the Pentagon in order to provide Ukraine with military support, including, in particular, the provision of lethal weapons of defensive character and equipment, logistics support, intelligence support of the Ukrainian army and national security forces, training of Ukrainian armed forces personnel and other programs.