Economy

10:43 05.05.2017

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority promises to solve problems of port business in Mykolaiv

State-owned enterprise Ukrainian Sea Port Authority plans to create transparent and fair conditions for operation of port business in Mykolaiv and prevent a failure of business contracts over the complicated relations of port business with top managers of the Mykolaiv branch of Ukrainian Sea Port Authority.

The press service of Ukrainian Sea Port Authority reported that its head Raivis Veckagans made a statement at a meeting with representatives of port business of the region held under a request of the European Business Association (EBA) and local trade unions.

"EBA members presented the facts that could be considered not only as evidence of feeble work of the top managers [of the Mykolaiv branch], but also as corruption, a biased attitude in selection of port operators, non-transparent contract signing procedures, unjustifiable decisions in favor of concrete market players. The deliberate absence of open dialog at the Mykolaiv branch of Ukrainian Sea Port Authority with port business results in more difficulties for operation in the region," Veckagans said.

He said that the authority is taking the required steps to settle the situation and increase governability of branches, especially in Mykolaiv.

Veckagans said that by May 15, 2017 the ministry will present the analysis of remarks and proposals of port business in Mykolaiv region under an order of Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan.

