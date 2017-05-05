Supervisory board of Public Broadcasting signs contract with elected chair of public TV board Alasania

The supervisory board of Public Broadcasting has signed a contract with elected board chairman of public joint-stock company National Public Television and Radio Company of Ukraine Zurab Alasania, who previously was director general of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Company of Ukraine, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported on Thursday.

According to the contract, the board chairman will run his post from May 13. The supervisory board will elect board members at a tender on May 15.

"One of the first my steps will be the introduction of e-document flow," Alasania said after signing the contract.

As reported, on April 11, 2017, the supervisory board elected him board chairman of Public TV.