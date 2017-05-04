Regulator denies information about double payment for gas transportation by producers

The National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) has denied information of public joint-stock company Ukrnafta that Ukrainian gas producing companies will have to pay for gas transportation twice.

"The tariffs for natural gas transportation services for Ukrainian consumers, in particular, for gas transport system entry points that are located on the natural gas fields… are set only in NCER resolution No. 348 dated March 28, 2017. Thus, there is no double payment for gas transportation by producers," the commission said.

As reported, earlier Ukrnafta said that Ukrainian gas producing companies will have to pay for gas transportation twice over the decisions made by the regulator.

"Since April the company has to pay for gas transportation twice: under the tariffs that are in effect from January 1, 2017 and under new tariffs approved in resolution No. 348 [introduces the customer charge for gas distribution] that was left in effect for gas producers [it was annulled for other companies returning to the old tariff system]," the company said.