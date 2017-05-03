Economy

18:35 03.05.2017

Three Ukrainian military killed in Svitlodarsk Bulge area

Three Ukrainian servicemen have been killed near the Svitlodarsk arc in Donbas area, saving a wounded sworn brother, the ATO headquarters has reported.

"Three of our guys, rescuing their wounded sworn brother, heroically died in the Svitlodarsk arc area. One of them who was wounded detonated a hand grenade in order not to be taken prisoner and kill the enemy. He died on the spot," the press center of the ATO headquarters said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

It is reported that the bodies of servicemen have been found, but they could not be evacuated because of the strong fire resistance of the enemy.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

