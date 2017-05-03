Ukraine triples gas imports from Slovakia, cuts from two other European routes from May

Ukraine from May 2017 tripled imports of natural gas from Slovakia compared with April, according to operational data from Ukrtransgaz.

If the average daily import from Slovakia during April was 10.375 million cubic meters, then on May 1 the figure was 31.247 million cubic meters. According to preliminary data from Eustream, on May 2 imports amounted to 31.249 million cubic meters, while the application for May 3 is 31.275 million cubic meters.

At the same time, gas imports from Hungary and Poland on May 1 amounted to 2.145 million cubic meters, which is 3.6 times less than in April from these directions (an average of 7.625 million cubic meters per day).

In general, on May 1 gas imports from Europe to Ukraine amounted to 33.4 million cubic meters, which is 1.9 times more than during April (an average of 18 million cubic meters per day).

In May Naftogaz will acquire gas using a loan from international banks under a World Bank guarantee with an interest rate of 3%.