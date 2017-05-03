NBU assets 1.3% down in Q1, 2017

The assets of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) for the first three months of 2017 decreased by 1.3%, or by UAH 12.5 billion, to UAH 928 billion, according to the NBU's financial statement for the first quarter.

According to the NBU, the corresponding dynamics is mainly due to the reduction in international reserves in connection with payments within the framework of servicing and repaying state and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debts.

As a result, the NBU's currency assets decreased by 2%, to $18.1 billion by the end of the reporting period. At the same time, the National Bank's hryvnia assets increased by UAH 2.13 billion and amounted to UAH 441.4 billion by the end of the reporting period.

The central bank's liabilities for the first three months decreased by UAH 30.2 billion, to UAH 762.75 billion, which was due to the reduction in the volume of the NBU's deposit certificates portfolio by 4%, to UAH 65.5 billion, as well as bank notes and coins in circulation by 9%, to UAH 311.5 billion.

The NBU's net worth increased by 12% and by the end of March amounted to UAH 165.3 billion.