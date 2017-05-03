State Treasury gets $1.1 bln from special confiscation - Poroshenko

The transfer of the confiscated $1.1 billion to the accounts of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine has been completed, and in addition to these funds an additional $200 million in securities will be transferred to the Ministry of Finance in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, the internal debt of the state will be reduced by this amount, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

According to the presidential press service, he said this at a meeting with Minister of Finance Oleksandr Danyliuk and Head of the National Bank Valeriya Gontareva.

The president said as of May 3 there have not been received any complaints about the court ruling to confiscate the funds of former President Viktor Yanukovych and his entourage.

"By the way, I want to inform you that, as of now, there have been no complaints against this decision. And there are no so called owners who claimed to this money," Poroshenko said.