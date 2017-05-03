U.S. remains committed to financial support of Ukraine - Danyliuk

The United States remains committed to a further financial support for Ukraine, Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"The Ukrainian delegation I headed took part in the annual spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in the United States [held on April 18-23]... In Washington important meetings were also held with the new administration of the president of the United States, including with the key representative of the economic block of the administration - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross... I was assured that the financial support of Ukraine will continue because our country is of strategic importance in the region," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Danyliuk said at a meeting with Ross he discussed the issue of attracting investments to Ukraine.

"In the past a well-known financier from Wall Street understands well Ukraine's investment opportunities and the ways of realizing the potential of our country. The new administration is interested in developing bilateral economic relations and expanding the presence of American business in Ukraine. Now we are working on a specific list of potential joint projects, as well as the elimination of obstacles to attracting investment to the country," the minister said.