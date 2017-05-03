IFC will issue up to $90 mln to Nibulon

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) intends to provide Nibulon LLC agricultural enterprise (Mykolaiv) with up to $90 million to replenish its working capital and develop the company.

According to a report posted on Nibulon's website, the expansion program will allow increasing trade by about 40% in five years, to 7 million tonnes in 2021 from 4.5 million tonnes in 2016.

Nibulon will continue to build new capacities to store crops to reduce crop losses in Ukraine. Every year the company buys grain from more than 4,700 farmers.

The founder and CEO of the company, Oleksiy Vadatursky, owns 80% of charter capital, his son Andriy some 20%. Now Andriy Vadatursky does not participate in the company's activities, transferring the right of management to Oleksiy Vadatursky.

Nibulon cultivates 82,000 hectares, owns and operates the second largest network of internal elevators and river terminals, a sea terminal in Mykolaiv. The company exports mainly maize, wheat and barley to more than 20 countries. The annual volume of exports amounts 4.5 million tonnes.