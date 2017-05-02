Salary rise exceeds price growth - PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said that average salaries in March 2017 grew.

"It's good news. According to the State Statistics Service, average salary of employees in Ukraine in March 2017 was UAH 6,752. This is twice more than minimum wage and 8.7% more than the February figure. This growth suits growth of industrial production that rose by over 8% in March," the prime minister wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

Groysman said that in 2017 income growth was over 37% in Ukraine, and inflation over the period was around 15%.

"We can say for sure that growth of salaries finally exceeds growth of prices. This is what we want: we convert economic growth figures to real benefits for each Ukrainian," he said.