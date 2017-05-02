Economy

17:19 02.05.2017

Salary rise exceeds price growth - PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said that average salaries in March 2017 grew.

"It's good news. According to the State Statistics Service, average salary of employees in Ukraine in March 2017 was UAH 6,752. This is twice more than minimum wage and 8.7% more than the February figure. This growth suits growth of industrial production that rose by over 8% in March," the prime minister wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

Groysman said that in 2017 income growth was over 37% in Ukraine, and inflation over the period was around 15%.

"We can say for sure that growth of salaries finally exceeds growth of prices. This is what we want: we convert economic growth figures to real benefits for each Ukrainian," he said.

IMPORTANT

High Court of Justice to hold hearing in Merchant vs Naftogaz case on May 2

Confiscated $1.5 bln of Yanukovych team's funds transferred to Ukraine's budget - Lutsenko

Ukraine shows economic upturn, moving investment increase – PM at meeting with American Chamber of Commerce leaders

MHP places seven year $500 mln 7.75% notes – company

Ukrtransgaz to transfer corporate rights to Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine

LATEST

Antonov continues upgrade of six An-158 aircraft for Cubana de Aviacion

Norway assigns EUR 180,000 for adaptation of retired Ukrainian servicemen

Ukraine now can ask Latvia to return of EUR 50 mln of Yanukovych gang's money

Belavia doubles frequency of flights on Minsk-Odesa route

Public debt of housing and utilities services in Ukraine 17.3% down in March

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
корма для рыб
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING