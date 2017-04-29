Economy

16:55 29.04.2017

Norway assigns EUR 180,000 for adaptation of retired Ukrainian servicemen

Norway has decided to assign EUR 180,000 to the NATO trust fund to provide Ukraine with assistance in social and professional adaptation of servicemen transferred to the reserve, Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende said.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze met with the Norwegian foreign minister during her visit to Norway. During the meeting Brende confirmed the allocation of financial and technical assistance to Ukraine by Norway, the amount of which this year will total $25 million, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine reported on Friday.

"Following the meeting with the deputy prime minister, Borge Brende announced that a decision has just been made to allocate EUR 180,000 to the NATO trust fund for social and professional adaptation of servicemen who are retired or transferred to the reserve," the deputy premier's press service said.

In addition, Klympush-Tsintsadze met with the state secretary of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense Оystein Bo.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

