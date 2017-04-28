Economy

10:50 28.04.2017

Geology service suspends Chornomornaftogaz' licenses for Shtormove, Odeske fields over royalty debts

The State Service for Geology and Deposits has suspended licenses of public joint-stock company Chornomornaftogaz for the Shtormove and Odeske fields over the debt for paying royalties in the amount of over UAH 23 million, the agency has said on its website.

"The State Fiscal Service asked to suspend the license over the royalty debts of Chornomornaftogaz. The State Service for Geology and Deposits was obliged to suspend the licenses," the agency said.

The authority said that they are not annulled, they are still valid.

As reported, late March 2017 Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada at first reading passed bill No. 5370 which will impose a moratorium on the collection of a debt from public joint-stock company Chornomornaftogaz until January 1, 2019.

In March 2014 after Russia occupied Crimea Chornomornaftogaz lost access to its production facilities and gas fields on the peninsula and Black Sea shelf.

At present, the company is registered in Kyiv. It is trying to resume operations. The company is restoring lost documents and creating the evidence base for international proceedings against Russia.

IMPORTANT

Oschadbank top managers start executing court decision to seize $1.5 bln from Yanukovych cronies, transfer to national budget

UIA posts some UAH 400 mln of net profit under IFRS in 2016

Agrarian unions support launch of land market from 2024

Ukraine's state debt in U.S. dollars 0.83% up in March 2017

Motor Sich sees net profit rise by 4.8 times in Q1, 2017 - IFRS report

LATEST

Gas producers to pay twice for gas transportation over regulator decisions - Ukrnafta

ED&F Man launches first stage of irrigation complex worth $5 mln in Kherson region

Ukraine could reach gas surplus with investments of $1-1.5 bln - businessman Grigorishin

VTB Bank (Ukraine) posts 51.4% rise in loss in 2016

Boryspil airport doubles net profit in Jan-March

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog9728.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING