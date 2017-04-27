Economy

16:36 27.04.2017

Motor Sich sees net profit rise by 4.8 times in Q1, 2017 - IFRS report

The consolidated net profit of PJSC Motor Sich in the first quarter of 2017 according to international financial reporting standards (IFRS) amounted to UAH 1.457 billion, which is 4.8 times more than for the same period in 2016 (UAH 304.67 million), according to the company's quarterly report.

According to its data, net sales income in January-March this year increased by 63.4%, to UAH 3.431 billion.

Motor Sich specified its gross profit in the first quarter of this year increased by 46.3%, to UAH 1.978 billion, and operating profit was up by 2.9 times, to UAH 1.525 billion.

PJSC Motor Sich is one of the world's largest manufacturers of engines for aircraft, as well as industrial gas turbine units. It delivers products to more than 100 countries.

