Economy

12:40 27.04.2017

Shareholders in Raiffeisen Bank Aval approve payment of UAH 3.629 bln of dividends

Shareholders of Raiffeisen Bank Aval (Kyiv) at a general meeting on April 25 approved the decision to send UAH 3.629 billion to pay dividends to holders of ordinary shares.

The bank said on its website, the shareholders also decided to send UAH 700,000 to pay dividends to holders of privileged shares and UAH 191.032 million to the reserve fund.

The charter capital of the bank consists of 61.495 billion ordinary shares and 50 privileged shares. The face value of each share is UAH 0.10.

As reported, net profit of the bank in 2016 was UAH 3.821 billion.

Raiffeisen bank Aval was founded in 1992.

The bank ranked fifth among 93 operating banks as of January 1, 2017, in terms of assets worth UAH 55.999 billion, according to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Interfax-Ukraine
