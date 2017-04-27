SBU raid in Dragon Capital linked to staff monitoring software declared as spy software

Raids in the office of Dragon Capital LLC (Kyiv, the Ukrainian structure of Dragon Capital) were linked to an employee work hours tracking software declared the spy software, Dragon Capital has written on its Facebook page.

"As it turned out that the software that Dragon Capital LLC officially bought in 2015 from Ukraine's Stakhanovets PRO LLC, the copywriter of the software, and planned to use as the employee work hours tracking system at Dragon Capital LLC was declared "a special technical device for obtaining confidential information" on the basis of an expert conclusion drawn up during criminal proceedings," the company said.

Officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) tried to seize all computers of the company, which would almost paralyze the operations of Dragon Capital as a securities trader and a depository institution.

"Thanks to the reaction of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, other public figures and mass media later the SBU officers raided the office without violating legislation and pressure. The company is operating in a usual mode now," the company said.

According to the unified register of companies and individual businessmen, Stakhanovets PRO LLC was registered in Dnipro. Its founders are Stakh Staff Monitoring Solutions Limited (Cyprus), the ultimate beneficiaries of which are citizen of Russia Igor Borovikov and two citizens of Ukraine Serhiy Shamshyn and Mykhailo Yakhymovych.