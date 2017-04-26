Economy

16:51 26.04.2017

Ukraine will resume power supply to Donbas when debts repaid – Energy minister

Ukraine will resume supply of electricity to the uncontrolled territories of Luhansk region if the debt is repaid, Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Ihor Nasalyk has said.

"If the debts are repaid, we will resume electricity supplies," he said on the air of the 112.ua TV Channel.

The minister said the decision to cut off power supply is not a political but en economic decision.

"All the enterprises that were registered in the uncontrolled territory of Luhansk region and were Ukrainian have been completely nationalized. There was no payment to the energy market over the last two months. Therefore the cutoff is not the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers," he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
