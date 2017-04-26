New confinement at Chornobyl NPP to be put into operation in Nov – Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that a new confinement at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant will be put into operation this November.

"The safe confinement has already covered the old sarcophagus. The process of lifting the arch to its original position above the fourth power unit was completed in November 2016. In November of this year, 2017, we plan to put the facility into operation," the president said in Chornobyl on Wednesday.

According to Poroshenko, this construction is one of the most ambitious engineering projects, which is intended to protect Ukrainians from the consequences of the nuclear disaster for over a hundred years.

As reported, late November 2016 reactor four of Chornobyl NPP was covered with the New Safe Confinement (NSC). The structure has a height of 110 meters, a length of 165 meter and a span of 260 meters. Its frame is a lattice construction of tubular steel members built on two longitudinal concrete beams.

The construction began in 2012 after large-scale preparation at the site. Due to its large dimensions, the NSC had to be built in two parts, which had been lifted and successfully connected with each other in 2015. A crane has been placed inside the NSC arc to dismantle the current old sarcophagus (Shelter facility) and the remnants of the fourth power unit. The NSC has a design service life of 100 years and cost EUR1.5 billion.