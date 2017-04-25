ERU to supply 218 mcm of gas from PGNiG resource to Ukrtransgaz in 2017

ERU Group will supply 218 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas from the resource of Poland's PGNiG S.A. to public joint-stock company Ukrtransgaz in 2017, the press service of ERU reported on Tuesday.

"First in the history of Ukrtransgaz the contract will be implemented by companies not linked to Ukrainian state-owned Naftogaz. Gas will be supplied by PGNiG to its Ukrainian partner ERU Trading. Ukrtransgaz will use the gas for own needs and maintenance of the network," the press service said.

PGNiG said that the company started supplying gas to Ukraine in 2016. The company is mulling opportunities for expanding sales on the Ukrainian market.

As reported, Ukrtransgaz finished its first procurement of gas for own needs via the ProZorro system on April 19.

National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy has won three out of seven lots of public joint-stock company Ukrtransgaz to supply gas for industrial needs.

With the expected cost of UAH 1.672 billion for 218 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas (VAT not included), Naftogaz offered UAH 1.392 billion, UAH 1.373 billion and UAH 1.351 billion for each lot.

Four companies won a lot each: ERU Trading LLC (UAH 1.353 billion), Esco-Pivnich LLC (UAH 1.291 billion), Trafigura Ukraine (UAH 1.53 billion) and Gas Trading Company LLC (UAH 1.331 billion).

The trading for three more lots were annulled as less than two bids was submitted.

ERU Trading LLC belongs to Andriy Favorov (former commercial director of DTEK), Dale Perry and Yaroslav Mudriy