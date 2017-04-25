NBU places Kredobank to list of preliminarily qualified entities to remove insolvent banks from market

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has placed Kredobank (Lviv) to the list of preliminarily qualified entities to participate in the removal of insolvent banks from the market, Kredobank said in a press release.

"According to the decision of the NBU committee for regulation of banks operations, supervision (oversight) of payment systems made in April, Kredobank is authorized to act as an accepting bank if an insolvent bank is under liquidation involving the sale of all or a part of its assets and liabilities," the bank said.

The press service said with reference to Kredobank Board Chairman Grzegorz Shatkovski that the bank is mulling the purchase of credit portfolios of insolvent banks.

"Kredobank is interested in acquiring credit portfolios of large insolvent banks which suit its business profile and will attentively consider all opportunities and offers that would appear on the market," he said.

Kredobank was established in 1990. Its strategic investor is Poland's largest bank PKO BankPolski S.A., whose share in the charter capital of the Ukrainian bank is 99.6%.

Kredobank ranked 19th among 93 operating banks as of January 1, 2017, in terms of total assets worth UAH 11.004 billion, according to the National Bank of Ukraine.