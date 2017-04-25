Ukraine's higher business court to hear Gazprom's counterclaim against ruling ordered to collect UAH 172 bln fine on May 16

Ukraine's higher business court has scheduled a hearing of a counterclaim of Russia's Gazprom against a court ruling to collect a fine and penalty of UAH 172 billion from Gazprom for abuse of monopoly for May 16, 2017.

According to the court, the counterclaim was registered on April 20.

As reported, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine decided in January 2016 to fine Russian gas giant UAH 85 billion for abuse of its monopoly position on the Ukrainian market for transit shipments of natural gas. This decision has been upheld several times by Ukrainian courts. In the latest ruling, on February 22 Kyiv's business court of appeals upheld the ruling of a lower court confirming the order to collect the fine from Gazprom, which has already grown to UAH 172 billion (about $6.4 billion) with fines for nonpayment.

Kyiv's business court on March 17, 2017 ruled to collect UAH 172 billion from the Russian company, as the court ruling took effect.

The Antimonopoly Committee on April 11, 2017 sent a petition to enforce collection of UAH 172 billion from Russia's Gazprom to the State Enforcement Service of Ukraine.